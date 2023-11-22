Rockford, ill. (WTVO)—

Festival of Lights originally started in 1989 with just 11 light displays and they are still going strong in 2023 with over 100 light displays. The festival is completely funded with donations and sponsorships, so it is truly a community event. The whole event takes about a month to set up with crews working 12-14 hours a day.

This year there are 68 total participants made up of local businesses, organizations, and families. Festival of Lights kicks off the day after Thanksgiving and then it is open Thursdays-Sundays until the week of Christmas. The week of Christmas they are open every night starting at 5:00pm.

Co-chairman of the event Ted O’Donnell says that his favorite part of the event is getting to hear children get excited for the displays. Ted also has Michelle set in a light herself.

To learn more about Festival of Lights, head to their website at 4thandlights.com.

Sponsored By Festival of Lights