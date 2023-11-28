Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Erin Sturm from Stateline Kids is back tonight to talk about all the beautiful Christmas lights displays you and your family can check out in the Stateline Area. She starts off by telling us about All Aglow at the Nicholas Conservatory. This is an outdoor display so she recommends bundling up but she loves how they use less common colors like orange. Across the street, you can check out the Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park. Erin is excited that for Festival of Lights this year, Stateline Kids has their own sponsored light display. Another outdoor light display is the Holiday Light Show at the Rotary Gardens in Janesville, WI. Finally, she mentions the Sparkle Light Festival in Rosemont. To check out a ton of family friendly events going on in the Stateline area check out their website at statelinekids.com. If you know of any social media trends you would like for us to try out, send us an email at gds@fox39.com. Tuesday Trends is sponsored by Tissue Caddy, and you can enter to win your own Tissue Caddy every single week at GoodDayStateline.com.

Sponsored By Tissue Caddy