Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We know you need an amazing Halloween cocktail for your parties this weekend and we’re showing off a cocktail that is sure to impress your friends! Lil Zim and Johnny V from Q98.5 are joining us to help make the Spider Web Martini. Johnny V and Lil Zim also have a very exciting announcement on Monday morning. You’re going to want to tune into Q98.5 Monday morning to hear who will be the newest Morning show co-host on Q98.5. Make sure to check out our Spider Web Martini recipe below! Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling located at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard, IL.

Spiderweb Martini

(makes 2)

2 oz Vodka

2 oz Triple Sec

4 oz Cranberry Juice

2 oz Lime Juice

Black Gel Food Coloring

Marshmallows

1. Put about 4 marshmallows on a plate and microwave for about 15-20 seconds

2. Using your fingers, create spiderwebs across the top of cocktail glass by putting marshmallow on one side and move it to the other side forming a web

3. In a shaker filled with ice, add vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice

4. Add 2 drops of black food coloring, and shake well to combine

5. Pour strained into a martini glass

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling