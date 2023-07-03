Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For this week’s Let’s Try It we have more things that you can add to your skincare routine. Starting off we’re trying the Tansy Face Oil. This oil calms irritated skin and reduces inflammation redness, and congested pores. Next, we have the rose gua sha. The rose gua sha eases tension and reduces puffiness. To pair with the rose gua sha, we’re using the rose roller. The rose roller is great for improving blood circulation and promoting lymphatic drainage. You can check out these products and more by heading to lilyandmiel.com. We’re also trying out the Wash Yo Self wipes. These wipes are perfect for after workouts when you can’t get to a shower. You can check out these wipes at washyoself.com.