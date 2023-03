Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

St Patrick’s Day is tomorrow and of course Ireland is ready to celebrate big. Travelzoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie is in Dublin to tell us about how Ireland plans to celebrate tomorrow. He shares that there will be so many festivities such as parades, bands, festivals and more. Gabe also shared that Ireland is also prepping for King Charles’ Coronation this May. For any American looking to travel to Ireland Gabe encourages them to head to travelzoo.com.