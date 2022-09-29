Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

In unfortunate news tonight, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, Coolio was found dead at 59 years old. Coolio's death is being mourned by his many friends on social media. Katie Couric announced her breast cancer diagnosis, and expressed just how important it is to get examined regularly. Lizzo had eventful night in Washington D.C. with the chance to play a 220-year-old crystal flute that once belonged to former President James Madison. The pop star compared the flute to playing a wine glass.