Kicking things off tonight, Lizzo's legal team is filing a motion to dismiss the discrimination lawsuit brought on by Asha Daniels in September. The suit claimed that Lizzo condones a sexualized, racially charged, and illegal work environment. Lizzo labeled the lawsuit as 'meritless and salacious.' Also tonight, the four 'sisters' from 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' have reunited in New York to celebrate America Ferrera at a special screening of her movie Barbie. Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, and America Ferrera starred in 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' almost 20 years ago and they continue to love and support one another. Finally, will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spend Christmas together? Travis and Jason Kelce will both be playing football on Christmas Day but there has been no word on whether Taylor will be in attendance.