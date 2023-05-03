Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next female athlete spotlight is NIU Basketball player A’Jah Davis. A’Jah is from Dekalb, IL and is a senior on the NIU Women’s Basketball team. She has been the center of the Huskies’ offense for the last two years. A’Jah averages 16 points and 12 rebounds per game. Her mother also played basketball at NIU from 1995-1997. A’Jah has entered the transfer portal and will be utilizing her extra year of COVID eligibility. She has chosen to transfer to Seton Hall because she wants to expand her abilities and game. She also loves to give back to her community. Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Regan Holgate got to talk to her at a Rockford girls’ basketball camp and A’Jah shared a message for the young girls that look up to her. She states “Stay consistent. There are a lot of outside factors, but if you really want to go and get it, stay in the gym and be consistent.” We wish her nothing but the best! We’re also playing a taco themed game.