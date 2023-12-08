Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For this week’s Tam on the Town, Taminique is in Freeport, Il to try out This Is It Eatery. This Is It Eatery was recently featured on America’s Best Restaurants and Taminique can see why. She tried the Western Bourbon BBQ burger, and she was very impressed. She loved the kick that the peppers gave the burger, but her favorite part was the special recipe bourbon sauce. To check out This Is It Eatery for yourself you can visit them at 16 N. Chicago Ave, Freeport, IL. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.