Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s no secret that Rockford is full of talent and singer songwriter Danielle Juhre is no exception. She recently signed a songwriting publishing deal with The Stereotypes and Bruno Mars at Beach Wave Publishing. Danielle says that she loves being known as a singer, but she equally loves being known as a songwriter. She loves that she can help other artists tell their stories.

Her original song ‘You & I’ was featured on Love Island UK and US, and it charted independently on adult contemporary. Danielle is really excited to be in Rockford to perform at the Anderson Japanese Gardens on July 11th.

She will be performing at the Tuesday Evening in the Gardens Summertime Concert series. She will be joined by opening act Noah Brooks. You can watch her perform at 6:30pm.

To learn more about Danielle Juhre and to keep up with everything she is up to check out her website daniellejuhre.com.