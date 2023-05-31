Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Maggie Schmidt is a young woman from Loves Park and has recently completed her career as a soccer superstar at Boylan High School. She was a four-year varsity player and put up 28 goals with 11 assists last season. She was captain this past season and led her team to a Sectional championship game in Burlington. This fall she plans to play Division I soccer at Loyola University in Chicago. Her best friend Izze Fritz will be playing alongside her. They were known as the ‘Dynamic Duo’ at Boylan, and they plan to carry that with them to Chicago. We’re also playing a Doritos guessing game with Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Regan Holgate. Would you be willing to try this new chip flavor?