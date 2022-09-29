Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Flowers can be the finishing touch for any occasion, and Lori Eickhoff, owner of London Avenue Designs is no stranger to making the perfect arrangement. Lori is setting up a big celebration for London Avenue Designs as they pull up on 10 years of business in Rockford. The anniversary event is taking place on October 8th from 10am-3pm. You can find London Avenue Designs at 214 E State St in Rockford or check them out on their website londonave.com. Don’t miss the last hoorah before they sadly close on November 23!