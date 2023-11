Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tracy Beyer from Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall is here tonight to tell us all about the 26th annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive. The toy drive is happening on Friday, December 1, 2024, from 7:00am-7:00pm at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall located at 7070 Cherryvale N. Blvd, Rockford Il. You can also donate online by heading to their website at bachrodt.com. This event is a great way to get into the Holiday spirit while helping those in need.

Sponsored By Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall