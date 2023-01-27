Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall provides high quality vehicles and services to all their customers. Tracy Beyer and Joe K Luy are sharing about the importance of routine service and they’re talking about the 27th annual ‘Straight from the Heart’ blood drive. Lou Bachrodt is teaming up with the Rock River Valley Blood Center for the blood drive and it is happening on Saturday February 11th from 8am-1pm at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall. Walk-ins are of course welcome, but you can also make an appointment online at rrvbc.org or call (815) 965-8751