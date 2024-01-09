Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sometimes we want a new look to our living or workspaces, but we have no idea where to start. Luxury Interior Designer Bilal Rehman is sharing some of his tips on how to liven up a space. Bilal originally started off in engineering, but he found it too stale, so he switched to interior design. He is also expanding his studio to now include Bilal Rehman gallery which will include a bunch of different items for the home. Bilal says that nothing is mass produced and they all came from his travels. To check out more, you can head to his website at bilalrehmanstudio.com.