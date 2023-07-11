Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Madonna was recently hospitalized with an illness, but she is now speaking out with an update. She thanks everyone for the prayers and positivity and that she is on the road to recovery. Also tonight, we were given a sneak peek into the Barbie movie with a song from Ryan Gosling called ‘I’m Just Ken.’ Finally, tonight, the Taylor Swift lookalike shed some light on Drake’s recent Instagram story post. Make sure to check out these stories and more on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.