We end our day in Beloit at the pool (with cocktails of course). At this family friendly spot, you can play, eat, swim, and relax in one of the cabanas. Kent tells us about all the amenities at Beloit Club. Want to join? You can! If you sign up for a 2021 membership, you’ll receive the remainder of 2020 complimentary! You can find more information and sign up for a membership at beloitclub.com.