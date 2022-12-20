Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Tuesday which means that it is time for Tuesday trends. Tonight, we’re making the latest Tik Tok trend centerpiece. These are so easy to make and can be found at any craft store.

All you need is water, a tealight candle, water beads, a vase, and your favorite seasonal decorations.

To start, just pour your water beads into the vase and then pour enough water to cover the beads. Then, add your seasonal decorations and place the candle on top.

If you know of any social media trends that you would like us to try email us at GDS@FOX39.com