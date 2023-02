Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re all super busy these days and can use all the help we can get when it comes to easy meal prep. Author and Mamma Chef Soup Kitchen founder Karen Nochimowski has a cookbook with 6-minute recipes that only need 6 ingredients or less. She also founded the Momma Chef’s Soup Kitchen and Pantries in 2018 where she strives to alleviate food insecurity. You can order her book ‘6-minute Dinners and More’ on Amazon or you can enter to win here.