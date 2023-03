Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

815 Eats has so many flavors for their microwave dips and each of them are only 100 calories! One of their featured dips is the bacon cheddar dip. It pairs best with pretzels, chips, or your favorite vegetables. Ryan Crouch from 815 Eats even puts it on baked potatoes! There are so many creative ways you can use 815 Eats microwave dips including using their bean dip to make walking tacos! You can get your hands on these dips by heading to 815eats.com.