Grow and Make was invented because they wanted to get back to the DIY spirit and experience. They offer 4 kits to choose from including the Bath and Body kits, Garden kits, Culinary kits, and Mixology kits. The kits come with the majority of the ingredients and a pamphlet with instructions and recipes. Taminique and Sydney are trying out the Artisan BBQ Sauce Making Kit. It teaches you how to make 3 different kinds of BBQ sauce and it would make a great gift for BBQ and grilling fans. The instructions are so easy to follow and it’s a great activity to do with family and friends! You can enter to win the Cocktail Bitters Kit and the Lotion making kit here.