Just because the holiday is over doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate! Meg from Aero Ale House and Rural on Tap comes in the studio and shows us how to make a Red, White, and Blue Sangria! Don’t have the ingredients? No worries, you can get this awesome drink at Rural on Tap. Now open!
Visit ruralontap.com for more information.
Make Your Own Red, White & Blue Sangria!
Just because the holiday is over doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate! Meg from Aero Ale House and Rural on Tap comes in the studio and shows us how to make a Red, White, and Blue Sangria! Don’t have the ingredients? No worries, you can get this awesome drink at Rural on Tap. Now open!