Make Your Own Red, White & Blue Sangria!

COVID was tough on a lot of businesses, but Nicholas decided that he'd try to start a his own! Bored and nothing to do, Nicholas started creating model airplanes and selling them online. That's not all - every portion of his sales goes towards the Triple Heart Foundation, an organization that gives books to kids in the NICU.

He also sends DIY plane kits to families with children impacted by the COVID pandemic.To order your plane kit, please head to creationsbynicholas.com.