Making Cocktails on The Rooftop!

Sometimes it's hard getting kids moving. It's even harder when a lot of their favorite rec places are closed. Matt Kuhlman from Sweatshop on Demand shows us how kids can workout with their favorite celebs like Mario Bros., The Incredibles, Tiger King, The Kardashians, and more! Just subscribe to their YouTube channel, Sweatshop on Demand. Once open, you can visit their actual gym at their Palatine or Libertyville locations. Visit www.sweatshopondemand.com for more information!