Making Cocktails on The Rooftop!

Last week we showed off Hotel Goodwin’s restaurant, Velvet Buffalo. This week, we’re back at the hotel to check out The Rooftop Bar. Michelle takes a bartending class from Rocky and then spend some time outside on the patio! Hotel Goodwin and all its amenities are now open! You can book the Hotel Goodwin Do-Over package that includes: An overnight stay in the classic, silhouette, or signature room; balloons, sparkling wine, celebration cake for two, and a $50 Geronimo Hospitality Group restaurant gift card.
