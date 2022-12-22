Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We love having JB Love and Lil Zim from Q98.5 make drinks with us and tonight they’re back for another ‘Spirit Day’ by Rush Creek Distilling. Although JB was a bit hesitant to try another drink with milk after the Ugly Sweater drink incident, these sugar cookie martinis turned out great! Make it at home and let us know what you think.

Ingredients

½ cup whole milk ¼ cup Irish Cream or Baileys 2oz vanilla vodka 2oz Amaretto Vanilla frosting and sprinkles

Directions