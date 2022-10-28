Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

One of the biggest parts of Halloween is the candy and we’re talking to certified Sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer Sarah Tracey about some awesome pairings for wine and candy. We’ve got four wines to pair with starting with the 14 Hands Hot to Trot cans. Each can contains about half a bottle of wine, and she recommends pairing it with a Reece’s Peanut Butter Cup. We’re also pairing up an Erath Pinot Noir, Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling, and a bubbly Unicorn Rosé. You can find all these wines at your local stores, or you can order from the Drizly app and have them delivered to you.