Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all have goals and aspirations in life, but have you ever practiced manifesting? Manifestation coach Kathleen Cameron has made it her goal to help people manifest their best lives. Kathleen says that to her, manifestation is becoming what is already here. She got introduced to the world of manifestation in 2019 and she never turned back. She loves helping people live their dreams every single day. Kathleen loves rituals so she suggests turning daily tasks into a ritual. For example, taking the time to turn something like a morning routine into a ritual can help make something mundane feel more special. She’s also a big fan of visualization. She wants everyone to visualize the things they want such as a job. You can check Kathleen out on Instagram at @kathleencameronmanifests.