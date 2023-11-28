Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Mark Harmon says that he thinks there is going to be a Freaky Friday sequel. He stopped by the Kelly Clarkson show and when he was asked why he thinks there is going to be a sequel he responded with ‘if Jamie is talking about it, then it’ll happen.’ Also tonight, Jojo Siwa is dreaming up a dating show. She says that she wants Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron to create a show called ‘Nick and Tyler Find Me A Wife.’ Finally, Travis Kelce spent his Thanksgiving eating KFC. He wasn’t with his family or Taylor Swift but according to KFC, he ordered 56 pieces of fried chicken, 80 hot and spicy wings, 3 catering sized mashed potatoes, 2 orders of mac and cheese, and 2 orders of corn. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.