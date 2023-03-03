Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Marshmallow’s Hope is a non-profit that strives to end the stigma surrounding mental illness and providing mental health services to the community. They are starting project 4114 which is an honorary project in memory of Caden Fritz and Zachary Birkholz who both lost their lives to suicide. The project will have kids in the HERO program rehabilitate a home and give it to a veteran. Founder of Marshmallow’s Hope Laura Kane says that the ability to gift someone a home is amazing and it’s a great opportunity for the kids to be a part of something so beneficial to the community. For more information about Marshmallow’s Hope and Project 4114, head to marshmallowshope.org.