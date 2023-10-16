Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Are you a fan of gardening and murder mysteries? We’ve got the perfect book for you! Marta McDowell recently published her book Gardening Can Be Murder and tonight she’s sharing what inspired her to write it. She points out that if you look into a gardening tool shed a good chunk of the items in there can be used in a murder as well as plants. Her love of both mystery and gardening is what inspired her to write the book and she says that the book can be purchased online, at your local bookstore, or can be found at your library.