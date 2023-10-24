Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is now home from the ICU after battling pneumonia. Her daughter shared on social media that her mom has a long road to recovery, but they are taking baby steps. She also shared that she appreciates the love and support their family has been given. Also tonight, in Britney Spears’ book she mentions how she auditioned for the Notebook and the casting director Matthew Barry released her audition video. Matthew said that her video was quite good, and she was a front runner until they found Rachel McAdams. Finally, we’re getting a long-awaited album and tour from Rihanna. Her last album came out in 2016 so the internet is very excited for her new music. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.