Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Mary’s Market is no stranger to the Stateline area after being open for 40 years and providing fresh baked goods and café services. Director of operations, John Clark is showing off a sweet potato tomato soup for the Stateline’s Best Soup. The soup is creamy, delicious, and unique. If you believe that Mary’s Market has the best soup you can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.