Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Every week we get to taste the delicious, finished product from Massbach Ridge Winery’s wines but tonight Peggy Harmston is showing us around the vineyard to try the grapes that will eventually be turned into wine. Peggy says that September is a big harvesting time for them so this month will be spent harvesting the grapes on the vines so that they can become the 2023 vintage. Michelle points out that the grapes look so good, they almost don’t look real. Peggy shares that the grapes love dry weather, so this past summer was very good for them. They have an exciting event coming up called the Massbach Stomp. This event is to celebrate the 20th commercial harvest. People are encouraged to come and stomp on grapes all day, enjoy live music, eat awesome food, and drink amazing wine. The Massbach Stomp will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 8837 South Massbach Rd in Elizabeth Il. To learn more about Massbach Ridge Winery, check out their website massbachridge.com.

Sponsored By Massbach Ridge Winery