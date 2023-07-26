Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is Wine Wednesday once again and we’ve got the perfect wine for Christmas in July! This wine is Massbach Ridge Winery’s Black Hawk Red. It is a semi-sweet red blend of marechal foch and concord grapes. Michelle says that you can taste the grape and strawberry flavors which gives jelly vibes. Massbach Ridge Winery says that it pairs best with pizza and is great for making sangrias. You can get every Wine Wednesday wine at Massbach Ridge Winery. You can visit them at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, IL. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.

Michelle and Taminique haven’t been together in a week, so they are also sharing their weekend updates! Taminique started off her weekend by heading to her friend’s wedding. She says that she met him during her freshman year of college, and she can remember when he had her meet his now wife. Then Taminique spent time with her friends and sister. Overall, she really enjoyed getting to go home and spend some time with friends and family.

Michelle also had some family time because she went to Los Angeles for a family reunion. She spent time with a lot of her family members and got to make pasta and bread from scratch. Michelle also spent 14 hours at Disney Land on her day off with her family.

Michelle and Taminique had so much fun on their vacations and they are refreshed and ready to be back.