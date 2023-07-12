Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We are trying out another best seller from Massbach Ridge Winery for this week’s Wine Wednesday. We’re trying the Daffodil white wine which is made with a rich, sweet, blend of white grapes grown at Massbach.

The wine has a peach like aroma and Peggy thinks it will be Taminique’s new favorite. She was right because Taminique loves the wine

. Michelle says that it reminds her of peach ring candy from when she was a kid. To get any of our Wine Wednesday wines you can visit Massbach Ridge Winery at 8837 S Massbach Rd in Elizabeth Il. You can also check out their website at massbachridge.com.