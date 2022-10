Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re being joined by Matt Czuchry, star of ‘The Resident’ on FOX39 to talk about his experiences on the show. Matt tells us that this role has required a lot more research compared to his other roles but that he has enjoyed the process. He also gave us his thoughts on if Rory and Logan are still together in a post ‘Gilmore Girls’ world. You can watch ‘The Resident’ Tuesday nights on FOX39.