Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Matthew Perry’s cause of death was released over the weekend showing that he passed away from acute effects of ketamine. He was reportedly receiving ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death but the timing of his last infusion and his death don’t line up. Also tonight, it is unclear how Mayim Bialik will continue with Jeopardy! Mayim posted on Instagram sharing that Sony informed her that she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version, Jeopardy! But they posted ‘Mayim announced she will no longer be hosting’ followed by ‘we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.’ Finally, a San Fransisco 49ers fan, Katie’s mom ordered photos from CVS but when she picked up the photos she noticed that one of the photos was of Tom Brady and his three kids. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.