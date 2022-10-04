Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We are continuing mental health awareness week with cute mental health-inspired clothing from Triple T Creation Co. Taylor Lukowski who runs Triple T Creation Co. shares how she protects her mental health and how we can get custom-made clothing from her. Taylor is showing off her clothing with catchy phrases like ‘kind people are my kinda people’ and ‘protect your energy.’ She tells us how important it is to take a break when needed and not to worry so much about constantly being productive. She also shares coping techniques like finding one thing to do for yourself whether it be going outside, listening to music, or cooking. To check out all these amazing clothes head to tripletcreation.co