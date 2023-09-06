Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Mercedes Joyner was in grad school when she got the idea to start JMC Strategic Consulting. She has always been good at social media and wanted to help other businesses and individuals thrive. She believes that it’s incredibly important to lift Black business in the community. Her company offers services like political strategies, workshops, and communication training. They are also social media savvy and can help other businesses reach their goals. To learn more about JMC Strategic Consulting, you can check out their website jmcstrategicconsulting.com. You can also check her out on Facebook at JMC Strategic Consulting or on Instagram at @joynermarketingcommunications. Mercedes and Michelle also play Balloon Pong for Game Day and Mercedes pulled out a victory. If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!