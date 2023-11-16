Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Last night on FOX39, The Masked Singer had their Trolls Night with the Group C contestants. Each contestant sang famous boyband tunes but at the end of the night, the Cuddle Monster was voted to unmask and go home. When the mask came off, it was revealed to be star basketball player Metta World Peace. One thing Metta didn’t expect from The Masked Singer was that he wasn’t expecting to sweat as much in that costume as he does in a basketball game. He also added that The Masked Singer felt like a big workout which he doesn’t do as much anymore but he did lose eight pounds. Metta was a bit skeptical about joining The Masked Singer because he is putting more focus on business lately, but he was so glad that he agreed to do it. He says that the coaching team was fantastic, and it was so much fun. Metta shares that he has a five-year old granddaughter who loved watching him in The Masked Singer. You can continue to watch The Masked Singer every Wednesday night on FOX39.