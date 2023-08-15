Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Michelle and Emily Sotakoun from 97ZOK are putting their 815 knowledge to the test for some 815 Day themed trivia. The questions span the culture and history of Rockford. Michelle is not from Rockford but she felt fairly confident in her ability to answer the questions. The questions included things such as what year was Rockford founded? And what president made a stop in Rockford on his campaign two weeks before his election? Were you able to answer all the questions? Let us know your favorite fact about the 815 area!