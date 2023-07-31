Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Michelle and Taminique both started their weekends off with movies this past weekend. Taminique spent Friday night with some self-care and watched the movie ‘The Perfect Find.’ Michelle went to the movie theatre with her mom and finally watched Barbie. Michelle really enjoyed the movie, and she wants to take back her statement about Ryan Gosling being too old for the role because she thought he did fantastic. Taminique also went to the Love Your Mental event where she was pleasantly surprised with the amount of people there. While she was there, she got golden hair tinsel and she bought a pair of earrings. Michelle went to the Ed Sheeran concert with her niece and had such a great time. Michelle had great floor seats and she also had an amazing piece of pizza. Michelle wrapped up her weekend with a Friends themed workout class at Orange Theory.