Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Michelle and Taminique are back for another weekend recap and both their weekends started off with a ‘Thanks-wining.’ Michelle and Taminique had a blast with a girl’s night in enjoying many different types of wine. Taminique also spent her weekend with her friend Tina’s family dinner, and she was blown away by how good the food was. Michelle spent her weekend deep cleaning her apartment and found a ton of movie tickets from her life. We would love to hear how you spent your weekend by sharing your pictures on Facebook!