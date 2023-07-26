Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re celebrating Christmas in July this week and Michelle and Taminique are facing off, or should we say mouthing off at a game of ‘Hungry, Hungry, Reindeer.’ This game is so easy to play, and it can be played with just plastic cups and marshmallows. The name of the game is to put plastic cups on your hands like hooves and try to shove as many marshmallows in your mouth as possible. Taminique put up a good fight, but Michelle was able to fit more in her mouth. If you play this game at home send us your photos at gds@fox39.com.