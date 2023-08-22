Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Womanspace and Tad More Tailoring are teaming up to put on an amazing event called Restyle the Runway. The event will feature repurposed and restyled clothing from donated items. Owner of Tad More Tailoring Sarene Alsharif says that it has been amazing working on this project and sharing the knowledge on how we can save the planet. Sustainability is so important to Sarene and she is glad to see it become more of a priority. She even shared a story about a man who is bringing his grandfather’s shirts into Tad More Tailoring so that he can fit into the shirts. Sarene says that clothes nowadays don’t have the same level of quality that they once did so it’s awesome when well made clothing can be repurposed and restyled. Restyle the Runway is right around the corner and everyone at Womanspace and Tad More Tailoring just can’t wait to share the beautiful looks. It is being held on Saturday, September 9, from 11:00am-3:00pm at Regents Hall at Rockford University. Tickets can be purchased now by heading to Womanspace’s website at womanspace-rockford.org. You can visit Tad More Tailoring at 6116 Mulford Village Dr Ste 15, Rockford, Il.

