Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This weekend Michelle and Taminique both participated in the mud volleyball tournament for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful. They played on the Bumpin’ Broadcasters team and they both went all out. Taminique said she quickly realized that she wouldn’t be as good at mud volleyball as she is at regular volleyball, so she became a cheerleader for the team. Michelle on the other hand, pulled out all the stops as she played to the fullest. She says that her two modes are all or nothing, so she gave it her all. Michelle also went to Rockford City Market with a friend and picked up a giant zucchini for only $4. Then she went grocery shopping with her friend. Let us know what you did over the weekend and it can be used for our Good Day Moments!