Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is time for another Air Fry Day and we’re spicing things up with Buffalo Ranch Chickpeas. This recipe makes for a perfect snack, and it is so easy to make. It is only three ingredients with chickpeas, dry ranch mix, and buffalo sauce. Michelle says that the premade plate had way too much sauce, but Taminique says that it wasn’t too spicy. You can check out the recipe and make it for yourself below.

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons Buffalo wing sauce

1 tablespoon dry ranch dressing mix

Directions

Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Spread chickpeas over the paper towels. Place a layer of paper towels over chickpeas and gently press to remove excess moisture.

Place chickpeas in a bowl. Add wing sauce and toss to combine. Add ranch dressing powder and mix well.

Place chickpeas in the basket of the air fryer in an even layer.

Cook for 8 minutes. Shake and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Shake and cook for another 5 minutes. Shake and cook for the final 2 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes and serve immediately.