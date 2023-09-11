Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s always awesome getting to do something fun but it’s even better when you get to do something fun for a great cause. Michelle and Taminique were both models in Womanspace’s Restyle the Runway event on Saturday. This was a beautiful event partnered with Tad More Tailoring to promote sustainability in fashion. The models were styled in upcycled donated clothes to show why it’s better to fix clothes rather than throwing them away. Michelle and Taminique both had a fabulous time and Taminique was excited to buy some more clothes at the event. Before the Restyle the Runway event, Taminique’s mom came into town, and they spent Friday evening together. She says that they went to Rockford City Market and then went to Home Goods. Then on Saturday after the fashion show, Taminique and her mom went to the Taste of Chicago event where they had delicious food. Michelle had a great weekend Facetiming her niece Gracie and going to the gym with her friends. On Sunday, Michelle and Taminique joined up again to attend Flannel Jam Country Confidential. This was a country concert where the performers were kept secret. Taminique and Michelle got to see Shane Profitt and Charles Kelley perform and all the money went to Easter Seals of Chicago and Greater Rockford and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We would love to know how you spent your weekend on Facebook.