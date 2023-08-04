Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is Air Fry Day which means it’s time for another air fryer recipe. This week Michelle and Taminique are making toasted sandwiches. These sandwiches are quick, easy, and make for great lunches. Another great thing about this recipe is that it is totally customizable with whatever meat, cheese, and toppings you would like to use. If you have a favorite air fryer recipe you would like to send us, please email us at gds@fox39.com. Make sure to also check out our recipe below!

Ingredients

2 slices white bread

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp mustard

2 slices cheese of choice

4 slices meat of choice

Instructions

Spread a thin layer of mayo on two slices of white bread.

Flip bread over and spread mustard on other side.

Add one slice of cheese to each slice of bread. Then add a few slices of meat

Close up sandwich and place in air fryer basket.

Cook at 400 degrees for 5 minutes.

Next pull air fryer basket out and flip sandwich over.

Cook at 400 degrees for an additional 2 minutes. Use spatula to place on plate.