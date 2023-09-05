Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We had an extra-long weekend, so Taminique and Michelle have extra to talk about for their weekend recap! Taminique started off her weekend by heading to Rockford City Market and seeing her friend perform with his band. She raved about the strawberry horchata drink that she got along with some jerk chicken tacos. Then, she went and got her nails done and shared about how much she loves having her nails done. On Saturday, she went to Chicago with her friends for a boat ride and a stop at the Cheesecake Factory. She said that the boat party was so much fun, and the weather was absolutely perfect. Michelle kicked off her weekend by heading to her aunt’s house for a huge party to celebrate her grandma’s 90th birthday. She baked with her niece Gracie for the first time, and they made banana brownies. Her family also played a game of Family Feud and her team won. On Saturday she took her sister-in-law to Orange Theory for the first time, and she had a blast. Then, they went to a pool party and played a guess the wine game with Sip N Sample. Finally, she went to a family dinner to celebrate her grandma’s actual 90th birthday. We would love to hear how your weekend went!