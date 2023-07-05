Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on our search for the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream is at M&M Dari Ripple in South Beloit. Owner David Peterson says that M&M Dari Ripple has been in his family for 30 years, but it has been a family-owned operation since 1952.

They have seven regular flavors, and they change one every week to keep people coming back every week. M&M Dari Ripple only serves soft serve, and they also offer dole whip. David says that dole whip is nice to offer because not everyone can have dairy so dole whip allows for everyone to have something sweet to eat.

Alicia Peterson is showing Michelle how to serve up the perfect soft serve in a cone along with their specialty flavors and dole whip. Michelle tries out the Blue Moon soft serve, lime dole whip, and the mudslide specialty sundae.

You can visit M&M Dari Ripple at 470 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit Il. If you think M&M Dari Ripple has the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream, you can vote once an hour every hour on each device here.